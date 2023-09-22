NASA Delays Mars Sample Return Program Due to Technical and Budgetary Issues

NASA has decided to postpone the next phase of development for the Mars Sample Return (MSR) program. An independent review identified serious problems with its technical readiness, cost, and schedule. The report, conducted by an independent review board chaired by Orlando Figueroa, former director of Mars exploration at NASA, concluded that the two main components of MSR, a sample retrieval lander developed by NASA and an Earth return orbiter developed by the European Space Agency, will not be ready for launch in 2027 or 2028 as originally projected. Furthermore, the projected budgets for MSR are insufficient.

The report highlights that the initial budget and schedule expectations for MSR were unrealistic, leading to the current lack of credible technical, schedule, cost, and technical baseline that can be achieved with the expected funding. Previous estimates for MSR’s cost ranged from $3.8 billion to $4.4 billion in 2020, but this year, the costs have increased to $8 billion to $9 billion. The new independent review suggests that the full lifecycle costs for MSR will likely be between $8 billion and $11 billion.

The review proposed alternative architectures, which involve using previously flown technologies and launching the lander and orbiter in 2030. This approach would cost between $8 billion and $9.6 billion but would create additional budget pressures for NASA’s planetary science portfolio. The report also identified technical issues with the design of the Orbiting Sample (OS), which contains the samples launched into Mars orbit. These technical and programmatic challenges, however, do not diminish the scientific value of MSR. The report recommended that NASA find a way to return all the samples collected by the Perseverance rover, not just a subset of 10 sample containers.

It is crucial for NASA to effectively communicate the scientific and strategic importance of MSR to Congress, the scientific community, and the public. The report emphasizes the need for a consistent and unified message, including the “soft power” benefits of accomplishing a mission as complex as MSR, especially as China pursues its own Mars sample return mission.

NASA will review the report and make a recommendation on the future of MSR within a balanced overall science program by January to March 2024. The agency recognizes the significance of the findings and aims to address any necessary changes to the program accordingly.

