NASA’s Voyager 2 Spacecraft Loses Contact, Hopes to Resume Communication in October

NASA announced that it has temporarily lost contact with its Voyager 2 spacecraft, and it may not be able to restore communication until mid-October. Voyager 2 is currently positioned about 12.4 billion miles away from Earth and is unable to send any data or receive commands. The disruption in contact occurred when an unintended antenna adjustment was made on July 21, causing it to deviate 2 degrees away from Earth.

To rectify this issue, NASA has scheduled an orientation reset for October 15. This reset is designed to ensure that Voyager 2’s antenna is pointed correctly toward Earth, allowing for communication to resume. NASA is confident that the spacecraft will stay on its planned trajectory until the orientation reset takes place.

Voyager 2, along with its twin spacecraft Voyager 1, was launched in 1977 with the objective of exploring and studying the outer reaches of our solar system. Voyager 1, which is still functioning normally, is positioned approximately 15 billion miles away from Earth. Over the years, Voyager 1 has provided valuable insights into Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

In 2018, Voyager 2 achieved another significant milestone by entering interstellar space. It became the first human-made object to fly past Uranus and discovered several new moons during its extensive journey through space.

The Voyager missions are managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and they are part of the NASA Heliophysics System Observatory, sponsored by the Heliophysics Division of the Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

Despite the temporary communication loss, NASA remains hopeful that the upcoming orientation reset will restore contact with Voyager 2, allowing for further exploration and scientific observations beyond our solar system.