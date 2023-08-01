Losing Contact with Voyager 2 in Deep Space

It’s every space mission’s nightmare: losing contact with the spacecraft. On July 21, controllers lost contact with Voyager 2, which is nearly 20 billion kilometers away in the depths of space. The spacecraft seems to be doing fine but is not in communication with Earth due to a series of inadvertent commands that caused it to point its antenna away from Earth. Regaining contact is still possible, as the spacecraft is programmed to reset its orientation several times a year to point the antenna toward Earth. The next reset is scheduled for October 15th, and it is expected that the control team will hear from Voyager 2 again at that time.

Voyager 2 is equipped with a high-gain antenna measuring 3.7 meters across and communicates with the Deep Space Network via the S band and X band channels. Currently, it takes about 17.5 hours for signals to travel between Voyager 2 and Earth, but this time will increase as the spacecraft gets farther away.

Voyager 2 and its twin Voyager 1 launched in 1977 and have made significant discoveries at planets and the outer bounds of the heliosphere. They are currently in the Voyager Interstellar Mission phase, exploring space beyond the solar system and characterizing the limits of the solar system and the beginning of deep space. Voyager 2 likely entered interstellar space a few years ago, while Voyager 1 is still in communication with Earth, approximately 24 billion kilometers away.

Both spacecraft have enough power to operate for a few more years and continue sending information about their environments back to Earth. Engineers on the project have even found ways to extend their power reserves for a couple more years. However, eventually, as their power supplies run out, the spacecraft will fall silent. This current loss of contact with Voyager 2 gives mission engineers an early glimpse of what that experience will be like, after nearly five decades of communication with these distant spacecraft.