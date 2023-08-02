NASA Launches Rocket from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently launched a rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The rocket, called Antares, took off on Tuesday night and was the 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA by Northrop Grumman. The purpose of the mission was to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station.

Residents of south-central Pennsylvania had the opportunity to witness the rocket launch, as it appeared as a dot of white in the sky. The launch was livestreamed by NASA and can be viewed on YouTube.

This is not the first time that people in the mid-Atlantic region have witnessed a rocket launch. Last September, a SpaceX Falcon9 rocket was seen streaking across the sky. The rocket had taken off from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and was carrying 52 Starlink satellites into orbit. Viewers in different locations captured photos and videos of the event, which were shared with WGAL.

If you have any photos or videos of the recent Antares rocket launch, you can share them with us via email or by joining our uLocal Facebook group.