Twin Protostars Photobombed by Mysterious Celestial Question Mark

Two famous stars in our galaxy, Herbig-Haro 46/47, have recently been photobombed by a celestial question mark. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured an image of these forming stars, which are significant for understanding the formation of our own sun. Located only 1,400 light-years away from Earth and still in the gestation phase, these stars are relatively young, being only a few thousand years old.

The image captured by the NIRCam instrument on JWST is the highest resolution image of the twin protostars ever seen in infrared light. Infrared light was used as it can penetrate space dust more easily than visual light. The protostars are buried deep within gas and dust that contribute to their mass, with the stars themselves not yet shining from nuclear fusion. Stars take millions of years to fully form, and these protostars are still in the early stages.

In the lower center of the image, an interesting red question mark shape can be seen. Christopher Britt, an education and outreach scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute, speculates that the question mark could actually be two merging galaxies located billions of light-years away. The shape of the question mark, with brighter spots in the curve and dot, indicates potential galactic nuclei or centers of galaxies. The curve may represent the “tails” being stripped off as the galaxies spiral towards each other.

Astronomers note that similar objects resembling question marks have been observed closer to home. In 2008, two merging galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope exhibited a question mark-like shape. The sheer number of shining objects in space can lead to chance alignments and patterns that our brains are evolved to recognize.

Estimating the distance of the question mark shape is challenging based on the colors in the image alone. The red color could indicate that the object is far away, or it could be closer and obscured by nearby dust. Further investigation using techniques such as spectroscopy could provide a more precise distance measurement, but it may not be possible for this particular object due to the numerous intriguing targets observed by JWST.

For now, the origin and nature of the celestial question mark remain a cosmic mystery.