Scientists Make Precise Measurements of Mars’s Rotation Using NASA’s InSight Lander

Scientists have successfully made the most precise measurements ever of Mars’s rotation using data from NASA’s InSight Mars lander. The measurements provided insights into how the planet wobbles due to the movement of its molten metal core. The findings, detailed in a recent Nature paper, revealed that Mars’s rotation is accelerating at a rate of approximately 4 milliarcseconds per year. This slight increase in rotation speed corresponds to a shortening of the length of a Martian day by a fraction of a millisecond each year.

The study’s authors relied on one of InSight’s instruments, the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE), which consists of a radio transponder and antennas. By tracking the planet’s spin rate using RISE, scientists were able to make these precise measurements. However, the cause of the acceleration in Mars’s rotation is still not entirely understood. Scientists speculate that it could be due to factors such as ice accumulation on the polar caps or post-glacial rebound, where landmasses rise after being buried by ice.

RISE is part of a lineage of Mars landers that have utilized radio waves for scientific investigations. Unlike previous missions, InSight benefits from advanced radio technology and upgraded antennas within NASA’s Deep Space Network, enabling data that is five times more accurate than what was available during previous missions. By beaming a radio signal to InSight and analyzing the reflected signal, scientists were able to measure changes in frequency caused by the Doppler shift, ultimately determining the rotation speed of Mars.

The measurements from RISE also allowed the study authors to analyze Mars’s wobbling, known as nutation, which is caused by the movement of the planet’s liquid core. This data provided insights into the size of Mars’s core, estimating its radius to be approximately 1,140 miles.

The findings are considered significant and contribute to the understanding of Mars’s dynamics. Despite the InSight lander losing power in December 2022, the data recorded by its instruments continues to provide valuable scientific knowledge about the Red Planet.