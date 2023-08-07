Scientists Make Most Precise Measurements of Mars’ Rotation

Scientists have recently made the most precise measurements ever of Mars’ rotation, allowing them to detect how the planet wobbles due to the “sloshing” of its molten metal core. These findings, detailed in a recent study published in Nature, relied on data collected by NASA’s InSight Mars lander. InSight operated for four years before running out of power in December 2022.

The study tracked Mars’ spin rate using one of InSight’s instruments called the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE). The researchers discovered that Mars’ rotation is accelerating by about 4 milliarcseconds per year, resulting in a shortening of the Martian day by a fraction of a millisecond per year.

Although the cause of this subtle acceleration is still uncertain, scientists have proposed a few theories. One possibility is that ice accumulating on the polar caps or post-glacial rebound could be contributing factors. A shift in a planet’s mass can lead to acceleration, similar to how an ice skater spins faster when they pull their arms closer to their body.

RISE, which uses advanced radio technology, provided data that is about five times more accurate than what was available from previous missions to Mars. The instrument reflects radio signals transmitted by NASA’s Deep Space Network, which is then analyzed for changes in frequency caused by the Doppler shift. These changes allow researchers to determine Mars’ rotational speed.

The study also used RISE data to measure Mars’ wobble, known as nutation, caused by the movement of its liquid core. Based on this data, the researchers estimated the core’s radius to be approximately 1,140 miles (1,835 kilometers). Comparing this with previous measurements derived from the spacecraft’s seismometer, they determined that the core’s radius is likely between 1,112 and 1,150 miles (1,790 and 1,850 kilometers). In comparison, Mars has a radius of 2,106 miles (3,390 kilometers), roughly half the size of Earth.

This research provides valuable insights into the shape and size of Mars’ core, indicating that it contains regions of slightly higher or lower density buried within the mantle. The InSight data will continue to be analyzed by scientists for years to come.

