A New Crater on the Moon: Evidence of Russia’s Luna 25 Mission Crash

A new crater has recently been discovered on the surface of the moon, suggesting that Russia’s uncrewed Luna 25 mission has crashed. Images taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter have revealed this fresh crater, providing evidence of the mission’s unfortunate end.

Russia’s Luna 25 spacecraft, the country’s first lunar lander in 47 years, launched on August 10 with the aim of landing near the lunar south pole. However, communication with the spacecraft was disrupted, and an “emergency situation” occurred when Luna 25 attempted to enter a pre-landing lunar orbit on August 19. Officials at Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, later attributed the crash to engine failure.

After sharing an estimate of the impact point on August 21, Roscosmos allowed the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter team to send commands to the spacecraft the next day in order to capture images of the crash site. During a four-hour period on August 24, the orbiter took photos that were then compared to previous images of the same site, taken in June 2022.

The new crater, measuring 32.8 feet across, was found near the estimated impact point and was 248.5 miles away from Luna 25’s intended landing target. This has led the orbiter team to conclude that it is likely the final resting spot of the crashed lunar lander.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has been circling the moon since 2009 and has been instrumental in capturing images of impact craters created by other missions, such as India’s Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. This recent discovery provides valuable information about the fate of Russia’s Luna 25 mission and serves as a reminder of the challenges and risks that come with space exploration.

