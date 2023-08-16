NASA Prepares for Transition to Private Space Stations

With the International Space Station (ISS) set to retire in 2030, NASA is focused on a seamless shift to future private space stations in low-Earth orbit. The agency recognizes the potential disruption that a gap in operations could cause and is working to prevent such complications. NASA has a two-year transition period planned, with a commercial successor expected to be operational by 2028.

To facilitate the transition, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a strategy in March of this year. The goal is for the U.S. to lead in a marketplace run by commercial and private enterprises engaged in low-Earth orbit (LEO), ensuring an uninterrupted U.S. presence. Planning for this transition began seven years in advance to avoid any gaps.

While the commercial space station services market is unproven, there are challenges that need to be addressed. These include technical costs, scheduling risks, and the design and development of the space station platforms. Experts acknowledge that the transition will not be easy but are confident that they will overcome the challenges.

In terms of funding, it is expected that there will be an increase for the United States Deorbit Vehicle (USDV), which will be responsible for a safe deorbit and re-entry sequence back to Earth. Additionally, an upgrade is planned for the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS), a physics instrument on the ISS used to search for dark matter, cosmic rays, and antimatter galaxies.

Once the ISS retires in 2030, NASA is likely to operate a national laboratory to support various commercial platforms. This “LEO National Lab” is expected to represent government-sponsored research conducted on private space stations. The lab will be platform agnostic and will not compete with commercial platforms or service providers.

ISS partners, including Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency (ESA), have committed to supporting the ISS until its phased retirement in 2030. Russia will continue its support until 2028, after which it plans to focus on building its own orbital space station.

Overall, NASA is working diligently to ensure a smooth transition to private space stations in order to maintain a strong presence in low-Earth orbit and support ongoing scientific research.