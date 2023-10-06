An Opportunity to Witness the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023

The Moon will pass between Earth and the Sun on Saturday, October 14, providing an opportunity for people across the United States to witness an annular solar eclipse. Also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, this phenomenon occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth. Unlike a total solar eclipse, the Moon appears smaller during an annular eclipse and does not completely block out the Sun. As a result, a bright ring of Sun is visible, creating the ring of fire effect.

NASA will be hosting live coverage of the eclipse starting at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The agency’s coverage can be accessed through NASA Television, the agency’s website, and the NASA app. Additionally, the live broadcast will be streamed on NASA’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

The annular solar eclipse will only be visible along a narrow path stretching from Oregon to Texas in the United States. Outside of this path, people across the contiguous U.S., as well as Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii, will be able to observe a partial solar eclipse where only part of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

NASA’s coverage of the eclipse will include live views from multiple locations, interviews with scientists and experts, and a live Q&A segment. Viewers can submit their questions by using the hashtag #askNASA.

In addition to observing the eclipse, NASA will launch sounding rockets from White Sands, New Mexico, carrying scientific instruments to study the eclipse’s effects on the atmosphere.

To ensure safe viewing of the eclipse, it is crucial to use specialized solar filters or indirect viewing methods. Looking directly at the Sun without proper eye protection, even during an eclipse, can be extremely dangerous. NASA recommends using certified solar viewing glasses or constructing a pinhole projector from household materials.

The annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, presents a unique opportunity for citizen science. Citizen scientists can contribute observations on sounds, temperature, cloud cover, and more through programs like GLOBE Observer and Eclipse Soundscapes. These observations will help scientists better understand the impact of eclipses on Earth’s atmosphere and animal life.

The next solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will cross the United States from Texas to Maine. A partial solar eclipse will also be visible throughout the contiguous U.S., as well as in Puerto Rico and parts of Alaska and Hawaii.

For more information about the upcoming annular solar eclipse, visit go.nasa.gov/Eclipse2023.

