Using NASA Technology to Detect Grape Disease Early

Withering molds, root-rotting bacteria, viruses, and other plant pathogens annually destroy 15-30% of global harvests. Early detection is crucial in saving crops from significant damage. Researchers have used an airborne science instrument developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to accurately identify the signs of a grape disease that causes billions of dollars in crop damage. This remote sensing technique could assist in ground-based monitoring for various crops.

The focus of this research was a viral disease called GLRaV-3 (grapevine leafroll-associated virus complex 3). GLRaV-3 spreads primarily through insects and leads to reduced yields and souring of developing fruit. In the U.S., the wine and grape industry experiences around $3 billion in annual damage and losses due to this disease. Typically, GLRaV-3 is detected through labor-intensive scouting of each vine and expensive molecular testing.

The research team aimed to identify GLRaV-3 infections early from the air using machine learning and NASA’s Airborne Visible/InfraRed Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS-NG). This advanced optical sensor records how sunlight interacts with chemical bonds and has been used to monitor various hazards such as wildfires and air pollution.

The team observed approximately 11,000 acres of vineyards in Lodi, California, using AVIRIS-NG mounted in a research plane. They developed computer models to analyze the observations and distinguish between infected and non-infected vines. Industry collaborators also scouted the vineyards from the ground, collecting samples for molecular testing.

The researchers achieved promising results, with the best-performing models achieving 87% accuracy in differentiating infected and non-infected vines before and after symptoms appeared. Early detection of GLRaV-3 could give grape growers up to a year’s warning to intervene and mitigate the disease’s impact.

In addition, the researchers highlighted the potential of emerging air and space capabilities in supporting ground-based pathogen surveillance efforts. Upcoming missions like NASA’s Surface Biology and Geology (SBG) could provide valuable data that, combined with machine learning, could aid global agricultural decision-making.

The researchers emphasized the importance of sustainable farming practices, especially in the face of climate change. The ultimate goal is to expand this technology to detect various crop diseases worldwide and empower growers to make data-driven, sustainable crop management decisions.