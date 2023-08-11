US Warns China to Stay Out of South Pole Exploration

The future of lunar exploration remains uncertain as countries like the US, China, and Russia race to establish a permanent presence on the Moon. NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, has expressed concerns about China getting to the Moon’s south pole first and claiming it as their own.

Nelson emphasized the importance of ensuring that resources, particularly water, found on the Moon are available to all nations and not monopolized by one country. Tensions between NASA and China’s space program have been rising, with Nelson acknowledging the ongoing space race between the two countries.

While both China and Russia have plans to explore the Moon’s south pole for water, Nelson downplayed Russia’s efforts, seeing China as a greater potential threat. China has made significant progress in its space exploration endeavors, including the construction of the Tiangong space station, which rivals the International Space Station.

NASA’s Artemis III mission, its first crewed Moon landing since 1972, is scheduled for launch in late 2025. China faces the challenge of catching up to the US in lunar exploration, but NASA’s budget uncertainties could potentially delay the mission.

The allocation of lunar resources and the race to establish a presence on the Moon have become major concerns for nations involved in space exploration. It remains to be seen how this competition will unfold and whether collaboration or competition will prevail in the quest for lunar exploration.