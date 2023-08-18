NASA’s Mobile Launch Platform Returns to Launch Pad for Artemis II Mission Preparations

NASA’s mobile launch platform, which underwent repairs and upgrades following the launch of the Artemis I mission, has been moved back to its launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center. This signifies a shift from refurbishment to preparations for the Artemis II mission, which will be the first manned flight of the Moon program.

The launch platform, standing at a height of 380 feet (116 meters), experienced more damage than anticipated during the inaugural launch of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket in November last year. After undergoing repairs and modifications for several months, the structure is now mostly repaired and ready for testing.

NASA’s Apollo-era crawler-transporter began moving the launch platform back to Launch Complex 39B on Wednesday. The platform will undergo four months of testing, after which it will be deemed ready for the stacking of the SLS Moon rocket for the Artemis II mission.

The mobile launch platform, valued at $1 billion, will be used for the first three Artemis missions. It serves as the foundation for the rocket during launch preparations, facilitating its movement between the assembly building and the launch pad. Meanwhile, a separate, larger, and more costly tower is being constructed at the Kennedy Space Center for future missions, starting with Artemis IV in the late 2020s.

For the Artemis II mission, slated for launch from Florida, four astronauts will embark on a journey around the far side of the Moon. They will be aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft for approximately 10 days, marking the first human trip to the vicinity of the Moon since 1972. This mission will lay the groundwork for more ambitious endeavors, including lunar surface landings and the establishment of a mini-space station called Gateway in lunar orbit.

While preparations for the Artemis II mission are slightly behind schedule, NASA remains optimistic about a potential launch in November 2024. However, delays in the readiness of the Orion spacecraft may result in a shift to a later date, possibly in 2025. The launch campaign for Artemis II includes various milestones and activities leading up to the launch, with the ground processing team in Florida working to counter any potential setbacks.

