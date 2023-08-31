NASA Prepares for Recovery of Asteroid Samples

NASA is gearing up for the retrieval of samples from an asteroid that will be brought back to Earth in September. A dress rehearsal was conducted on August 30 to test the recovery of the sample return capsule from NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission. During the test, a replica of the capsule was dropped from a helicopter, and it descended under a parachute to land at the Utah Test and Training Range. This dry run allowed the personnel to go through the necessary procedures to prepare the capsule for transport to NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

The actual OSIRIS-REx capsule, carrying an estimated 250 grams of material from the asteroid Bennu, is scheduled to arrive on September 24. The goal of the mission is to return these samples to Earth for analysis by scientists, to gain new insights into the formation of the solar system.

Before the samples make it to the labs, there are still several key milestones that need to be achieved. The spacecraft is set to perform a maneuver on September 10 to align its trajectory with the Utah Test and Training Range. Another maneuver a week later will further refine the spacecraft’s trajectory to ensure a landing within a specific area.

A final decision will be made just a few hours before the capsule is released from the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. If there are any issues that might compromise the safety of the capsule or people on the ground, NASA will abort the release. Recovery teams are also preparing for contingencies such as a crash landing to ensure the preservation of the samples.

Assuming all goes well, analysis of the samples will begin shortly after they are delivered to a clean room at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, with initial results expected to be presented in October. Dr. Dante Lauretta, principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx, expressed his excitement about receiving the samples and personally being present during their recovery.

