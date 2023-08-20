NASA Flies High-Altitude Aircraft Into Thunderstorms to Study Gamma-Ray Flashes

NASA pilots conducted a groundbreaking study by flying a high-altitude science aircraft directly into thunderstorms to collect data on gamma-ray flashes. Thunderstorms generate powerful updrafts and downdrafts of wind that accelerate air and water to high speeds. As ice crystals collide in these swirling air currents, they generate electric fields that produce lightning. Under certain conditions, free electrons can also create flashes of gamma rays.

To gain a better understanding of these phenomena, an international team of scientists flew NASA’s high-altitude ER-2 aircraft as close as safely possible to thunderclouds that reached heights of up to 10 miles. This allowed them to gather the most detailed airborne analysis of gamma rays and thunderclouds ever recorded.

The study, known as Airborne Lightning Observatory for Fly’s Eye GLM Simulator and Terrestrial gamma-ray flashes (ALOFT), involved researchers from the University of Bergen, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, and three NASA centers. The data collected during the study could help scientists detect when storms are intensifying, providing advance information to protect the public from the threat of lightning.

The aircraft, equipped with a unique gamma-ray detector developed at the University of Bergen, flew out of Tampa, Florida, and conducted over 60 hours of observations. This detector enabled researchers to collect real-time data and direct the pilots towards thunderclouds actively emitting gamma-ray radiation.

Another instrument onboard, called the Fly’s Eye GLM Simulator (FEGS), captured data in the near-infrared and ultraviolet wavelengths emitted by lightning but not visible to current satellites. These smaller, less dense flashes are known as precursors to severe storms.

The high-altitude NASA ER-2 aircraft used in the study is one of only two in the agency’s possession. Based on the Lockheed U-2 spy plane, these aircraft can fly at extreme heights, above 99% of Earth’s atmosphere. Since their acquisition by NASA in 1981 and 1989, respectively, the ER-2 aircraft have been utilized for various studies, including new satellite sensors, global warming, ozone levels, atmospheric phenomena, and snowfall.