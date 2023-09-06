Russian Luna-25 Moon Mission Ends in Failure, NASA Discovers Remains

The Russian Luna-25 mission, which was intended to be the first Russian moon landing since the Soviet era, ended in failure as the spacecraft lost control and crashed into the moon’s south pole. However, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has now spotted the remains of the Luna-25 vehicle, thanks to its ability to capture high-resolution images of the lunar surface.

The LRO has been orbiting the moon since 2009, providing valuable data and images, including the first modern observations of the Apollo landing sites. During its latest visit to the moon’s extreme southern latitudes, the LRO captured images of a new impact crater that is believed to be the result of the Luna-25 crash.

Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, has not provided specific details about the error that led to the mission’s failure, only stating that an “emergency situation” occurred with the spacecraft’s maneuvering system. As a result, Luna-25 lost control and impacted the lunar surface, preventing it from achieving a soft landing.

The newly discovered impact crater is located at 57.865 degrees south latitude and 61.360 degrees east longitude, with an elevation of minus 360 meters. This is approximately 248 miles (400 kilometers) away from Luna-25’s intended landing zone. NASA confirms that the crater is situated on a steep slope, greater than 20 degrees, within the Pontécoulant G crater.

While India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Pragyan rover is currently the only explorer in the moon’s southern polar region, NASA is actively working towards returning to the moon. The agency plans to send astronauts to the southern polar region with the Artemis III mission, as this region is believed to contain water ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters. Pragyan has already reported the presence of sulfur in lunar regolith, indicating the likely presence of water. These water deposits could potentially be used for vital resources such as drinking water, breathable air, and fuel.

Sources:

– Original article (source article)

– Luna-25: The Soviet moon mission that wasn’t by Jonathan Amos, BBC News