NASA Developing Larger Payload Adapter for Cubesats on Future Space Launch System

NASA is working on a larger payload adapter to accommodate cubesats on the upcoming version of the Space Launch System (SLS). The inaugural flight of the SLS, called Artemis 1, carried 10 cubesats that were deployed after the release of the Orion spacecraft during an uncrewed test. Although NASA had initially selected 13 cubesats for Artemis 1, three were not ready in time for integration. The selected cubesats were 6U spacecraft, but since then, cubesats have grown larger to incorporate additional capabilities.

To address this, NASA has developed a new payload adapter called the Nest for the Block 1B version of the SLS. The Nest will have 15 payload mounting locations that can accommodate dispensers for 6U, 12U, and 27U cubesats. The specific size of satellites that can be included on the adapter is still being determined through feedback from satellite developers. The earliest the new Nest adapter will be used is on the Artemis 5 launch, scheduled for no earlier than 2029.

Whether the Artemis 2 and Artemis 3 missions will carry cubesats is still under discussion. Artemis 2 would involve a high ballistic trajectory, with secondary payloads released from the upper stage on a course for Earth reentry within hours. Any cubesats deployed on Artemis 2 would have an eight-hour window to alter their trajectories. Artemis 3 is expected to offer several opportunities for deploying secondary payloads, similar to Artemis 1. The cubesats selected for Artemis 3 will be based on factors such as payload mass allocation, flight path suitability, and alignment with NASA’s goals.

The cubesats flown on Artemis 1 had varying degrees of success. While some achieved their mission goals, many malfunctioned. Notable examples include BioSentinel, conducting biological research in deep space, which transmitted radiation data but did not show signs of growth in onboard cells. LunaH-Map, intended to search for water ice around the moon’s poles, encountered a propulsion system issue preventing it from reaching its intended orbit. Although LunaH-Map could not complete its mission, it successfully demonstrated the performance of its neutron spectrometer during a flyby of the moon.

Overall, through the development of a larger payload adapter, NASA aims to advance the capabilities and success of cubesats carried on future SLS missions.