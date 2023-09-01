NASA Confirms Existence of Over 5,500 Exoplanets

NASA has reached a significant milestone in the realm of celestial exploration, as it confirms the existence of more than 5,500 planets beyond our solar system. In the past, we only had knowledge of a few planets orbiting our own Sun, but our curiosity about the universe has driven us to discover more.

Adding to its exoplanet archive, NASA has recently included six new planets that exist outside of our immediate solar family. This brings the total number of confirmed exoplanets discovered to 5,502, marking a momentous achievement after 31 years of astronomical exploration. The NASA Exoplanet Archive meticulously records these discoveries, ensuring they have been confirmed through multiple detection methods.

Among the new discoveries are HD 36384 b, TOI-198 b, TOI-2095 b, TOI-2095 c, TOI-4860 b, and MWC 758 c. These planets vary in size, composition, and location, contributing to our understanding of the diverse range of celestial bodies in the universe.

Over the years, scientists have utilized a combination of space and ground-based instruments and observatories to detect and study exoplanets. NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), launched in 2018, has been highly instrumental in identifying thousands of exoplanet candidates and confirming over 320 planets. The agency’s flagship space telescopes, including Spitzer, Hubble, and the upcoming James Webb Space Telescope, have also played crucial roles in exoplanet discoveries and research.

The newly confirmed exoplanets exhibit a range of characteristics, including small, rocky worlds akin to Earth, as well as “super Earths” that surpass our planet’s size. Additionally, gas giants larger than Jupiter and “mini-Neptunes” have been observed. Some of these planets even have the distinction of orbiting two stars simultaneously, while others revolve around the remnants of dead stars.

The ongoing exploration of exoplanets continues to yield exciting findings, expanding our knowledge of the cosmos and fueling our curiosity about the possibilities that lie beyond our solar system.

Sources: NASA Exoplanet Archive