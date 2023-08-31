NASA Prepares for the Landing of Asteroid Sample on Earth

NASA is gearing up for the arrival of a valuable asteroid sample next month. The agency’s OSIRIS-REx mission recently conducted a crucial test by retrieving a dummy capsule that fell to Earth in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. This mission has been studying and collecting samples from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu, which is approximately 1,650 feet wide. The real sample capsule, containing about 8.8 ounces of material from Bennu, is set to land on Earth on September 24.

The material collected from Bennu holds great significance as it will provide insights into the formation of our solar system approximately 4.5 billion years ago and potentially shed light on the origins of life on Earth. OSIRIS-REx encountered a surprising challenge during its mission when the asteroid’s surface behaved more like a fluid rather than a solid. However, this allowed for an abundant collection of material.

The collected material is currently en route to Earth aboard the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Upon landing, the capsule will be transported to a clean room on the Utah military range for processing. Subsequently, the Bennu material will be curated and stored at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In the following months and years, scientists worldwide will have the opportunity to study portions of the asteroid material. Researchers will be studying the material to gain a better understanding of how our solar system formed and evolved. Additionally, they will be searching for organic molecules, the carbon-containing building blocks of life, as carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu are believed to have brought such materials and water to Earth through impacts in the past.

It is important to note that while the sample capsule will touch down on Earth, the OSIRIS-REx probe will continue its mission. The spacecraft is scheduled to explore another potentially hazardous asteroid, Apophis, in 2029.

Overall, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission is set to provide invaluable insights into the history and composition of our solar system through the collection and analysis of asteroid samples.

