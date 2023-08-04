Axiom Space to Launch Fourth Crew to International Space Station

Axiom Space has been selected by NASA for a fourth private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), reinforcing the partnership between the two organizations. The mission is scheduled to launch in August 2024 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Axiom Space has previously sent two private crews to the ISS, with a third mission currently in progress. These commercial trips mark a significant milestone in the transition of low Earth orbit to a commercial platform. NASA sees this as a step toward a future where low Earth orbit is no longer solely government-sponsored, but where NASA is just one of many customers.

The first private mission to the ISS, Ax-1, arrived in April 2022. The four crew members spent 15 days in the microgravity environment, conducting experiments and living aboard the space station. Ax-2 launched in May 2023, sending another private crew to the ISS.

NASA had already chosen Axiom Space for the third private mission even before the launch of Ax-2. The mission, known as Ax-3, was originally slated to launch in November 2023, but the date has been revised to no earlier than January 2024 to allow for collaboration on the integration of scientific research priorities.

These private missions are paving the way for the commercialization of low Earth orbit, following the retirement of the ISS in 2030. Axiom Space is working on its own space station, Axiom Station, and plans to launch the first module in 2025. The company aims to send its own crews to the station without needing NASA’s approval.

NASA has updated its rules for future private astronauts based on the lessons learned from the first private mission. One of those updates is the requirement that missions be led by a former NASA astronaut. Peggy Whitson, Axiom Space’s director of human spaceflight and a former NASA astronaut, commanded the Ax-2 mission. The crew for Ax-3 is yet to be announced, and proposals for the Ax-4 crew will need to be submitted to NASA for review.

These private astronaut missions are part of NASA’s efforts to develop commercial platforms and transition beyond the operations of the ISS. The partnership with Axiom Space is instrumental in expanding commercial space activities and moving towards a sustainable presence in low Earth orbit.