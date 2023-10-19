NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab: Apply Now for a Unique Workshop Experience

NASA’s Astrobiology Program is offering an exciting opportunity for scientists at US institutions to participate in the Biosignatures IDEAS lab. This innovative workshop aims to develop new and groundbreaking grant proposals through real-time peer review.

The Biosignatures IDEAS lab will consist of a combination of virtual pre-meetings, in-person sessions, and virtual sessions. The in-person sessions will take place from February 6-8, 2024, while the virtual sessions will be held on February 16th, 23rd, and March 1st.

By participating in this workshop, scientists will have the chance to collaborate with peers, receive valuable feedback, and refine their grant proposals in real-time. The ultimate goal is to develop a set of proposals that will be considered for funding through the Exobiology program.

To apply for the Biosignatures IDEAS lab, interested scientists can visit the official website at [link to apply]. Here, they can find more information about the workshop and submit their application.

This unique workshop experience is an excellent opportunity for scientists in the field of astrobiology to take their research to new heights. By engaging in real-time peer review and collaboration, participants will be able to refine their ideas and develop strong grant proposals that have the potential to make significant contributions to the field.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of the NASA Biosignatures IDEAS Lab. Apply now and take your research to the next level!

Definitions:

– Biosignatures: Indicators of past or present life that can be detected and studied in various environments.

– IDEAS: Innovation in Development, Exploration, and Science – a program that fosters collaboration and the development of transformative ideas in space exploration.

