TransAstra Wins NASA Contract to Develop Space Debris-Catching Technology

TransAstra, a space logistics company, has been awarded a contract by NASA to develop its innovative space debris-catching technology. The contract, awarded under the Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research program, grants TransAstra $850,000 to build and test its inflatable capture bag.

The space debris-catching bag builds upon technology originally developed by NASA for its Asteroid Redirect Mission. It is designed to envelop space debris and uses inflatable struts to close the bag securely. This allows for the debris to be transported by a small spacecraft, known as the Worker Bee, into a different orbit or towards a controlled reentry into Earth’s atmosphere.

Space debris is becoming an increasing concern in the field of space exploration. It consists of defunct satellites, spent rocket stages, and other fragments that are left behind in space. As the number of active satellites and space missions continue to rise, so does the amount of debris in orbit around the Earth. This poses a significant risk to existing satellites and future space missions, as even smaller fragments can cause damage or collisions in space.

TransAstra’s space debris-catching technology aims to address this problem by providing an effective solution for debris removal. By capturing and safely disposing of space debris, the technology can help reduce the risk of collisions in space and protect valuable assets in orbit.

The contract awarded to TransAstra by NASA demonstrates the agency’s recognition of the importance of developing technology to tackle the growing problem of space debris. As space exploration continues to advance, the need for effective space debris removal solutions becomes even more critical.

In conclusion, TransAstra’s contract with NASA represents a significant step towards the development and implementation of innovative technology to tackle the issue of space debris. By capturing and safely disposing of debris in space, this technology has the potential to enhance the safety and sustainability of space exploration for future generations.

