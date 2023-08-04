SpaceX to Launch 4th Axiom Mission to International Space Station in 2024

SpaceX has been selected to launch the 4th Axiom mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in August 2024. This comes after NASA had previously contracted SpaceX for three crewed missions to the ISS. Axiom had originally planned to launch four Dragon capsules, with three private astronauts and one Axiom employee, but NASA had only approved three missions. However, this recent announcement confirms the addition of a 4th mission to the ISS.

As part of the agreement, Axiom will pay for NASA services, including training at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the Kennedy Space Center, as well as the supplies used during the crew’s stay on the ISS. The mission is scheduled to last for 14 days, with contingency plans in place in case of any weather or technical issues that may impact the crew’s departure. It has been reported that the three private astronauts will each pay around $55 million for their seats.

The crew members for the 4th Axiom mission are yet to be named. In previous missions, former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría served as the commander for Ax-1, and former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson served as the director of human spaceflight for Ax-2. López-Alegría is also set to command Axiom’s third mission to the ISS, scheduled for January 2024.

Axiom Space is not just a space tourism company; they have also been awarded two NASA task orders. One order is for designing the next Extravehicular Activity suit for the Artemis missions on the Moon, and the other is for building modules that will attach and expand the ISS before its transition to a separate private orbiting outpost in the future.

This announcement further strengthens the partnership between SpaceX, Axiom Space, and NASA in advancing human space exploration and expanding capabilities on the ISS.