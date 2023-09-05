CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Astronauts Return to Earth from Space Station with Sonic Boom

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 5, 2023
A crew of four astronauts returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) early Monday morning, causing a loud sonic boom that could be heard all across Florida. The Dragon capsule, part of SpaceX’s Crew-6 mission, made a successful reentry into the atmosphere, traveling at over 17,000 miles per hour. The intense heat generated during reentry caused the exterior of the spacecraft to reach temperatures of about 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit. Many residents in Florida reported feeling their houses shake and hearing the sonic boom, which was initially a cause for confusion.

News4Jax, a local news station in Jacksonville, clarified that the loud sound was not an alien attack but rather the result of the SpaceX mission. The returned crew, consisting of four NASA astronauts, safely landed in the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville after a six-month visit to the ISS. Stephen Bowen, the commander of Crew-6, expressed gratitude to SpaceX for their support throughout the mission.

The sonic boom occurs when an object moves faster than the speed of sound through the air. Despite the dramatic sound, the crew’s return was a planned and successful event. The sonic boom served as a reminder of the ongoing advancements in space exploration and the continued collaboration between NASA and private companies like SpaceX.

Sources:
– News4Jax – https://www.news4jax.com/
– NASA – https://www.nasa.gov/
– SpaceX – https://www.spacex.com/

