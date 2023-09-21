NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Sets Record for Longest Time in Space by an American

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has achieved a significant milestone by spending one year in space, breaking the record for the longest continuous time spent in space by an American. This achievement comes after Rubio’s mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was extended due to an external leak in the Russian spacecraft.

Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, embarked on their mission on September 21, 2022, with expectations of a six-month stay. However, in December of that year, a leak caused by a micrometeorite impact was detected, leading to an extension of their stay for an additional six months. The crew’s return mission was replaced, and they are set to return to Earth on September 27, landing in Kazakhstan.

NASA expressed their congratulations to Rubio on social media, highlighting his record-breaking accomplishment. Throughout his year-long mission, Rubio and his colleagues have conducted various scientific experiments, including studying bacterial adaptation to space, exploring techniques for growing tomatoes, and testing expandable capsules for future space habitats.

Reflecting on his journey, Rubio admitted that if he had been asked beforehand to spend a full year in space, he may have declined due to family commitments and important events he had to miss. However, he expressed his excitement to reunite with his wife and four children upon his return to Earth.

Rubio also mentioned the physical challenges he might face after spending an extended period in space. Astronauts often struggle with mobility upon returning to Earth, requiring intensive rehabilitation for a few months to regain normalcy. Rubio acknowledged this process and expects it to be a part of his own journey.

Overall, Rubio’s achievement highlights the dedication and resilience of astronauts in their pursuit of scientific knowledge and exploration beyond our planet.

Source: NASA