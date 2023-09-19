CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA Astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson to Join Russian Crew on 2024 Space Mission

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 19, 2023
NASA Astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson to Join Russian Crew on 2024 Space Mission

NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson has been announced as part of the crew for the MS-25 Soyuz spacecraft mission, scheduled to launch in March 2024. This will be Dyson’s third trip to orbit, and she will be joined by Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and Belarus spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya. The mission is set to last for six months, with Dyson returning to Earth in fall 2024.

The agreement between NASA and Roscosmos allows for integrated crews, ensuring that there are appropriately trained members on board the International Space Station (ISS) for maintenance and spacewalks. It also provides contingency plans in case of any issues with the crew spacecraft or emergencies that require an early return to Earth.

Dyson’s previous space excursions include a 12-day mission on the space shuttle Endeavour’s STS-118 in 2007, as well as a 174-day stint as a flight engineer for Expedition 23/24 in 2010. She also performed three contingency spacewalks in 2010 to repair a failed pump module.

Novitskiy, who has been to space three times before, and Vasilevskaya, who will be the first Belarussian in space, will also be part of the MS-25 mission. Novitskiy has accumulated 531 days in orbit and even took part in the shooting of a Russian space film called “The Challenge” on the ISS in 2021.

The inclusion of crew members from different countries highlights the importance of international collaboration in space exploration. With NASA and Roscosmos continuing their partnership, the mission is set to further scientific research and advancements on the ISS.

Source: NASA, TASS

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

ISRO Prepares to Revive Communication with Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Isro Awaits Signal Confirmation from Vikram Lander as Sunlight Returns to Lunar South Pole

Sep 22, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomers Detect Carbon Dioxide on Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Suggesting Potential Habitability

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

The European Space Agency to Build and Launch IRIS2 Satellite Constellation

Sep 22, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments