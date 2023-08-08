Asteroid Deflection Test Accidentally Unleashes Deadly Boulder Storm

Scientists have discovered that a test conducted by NASA to change the trajectory of an asteroid unleashed a storm of boulders, which could pose a collision threat to Earth. Last September, NASA crashed a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos as part of a planetary defense experiment. While the impact successfully altered Dimorphos’ path, it also dislodged 37 boulders that are now hurtling through space at a speed of 13,000mph.

The boulders, ranging in size from three to 22 feet across, were observed by the Hubble Space Telescope and are slowly moving away from the asteroid at a speed of little more than half a mile per hour. According to experts, if a boulder measuring 15ft were to hit Earth, it would deliver the same amount of energy as the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.

The rocks were already scattered on the surface of Dimorphos and were knocked off by the impact of the spacecraft. The shockwave from the crash disrupted the asteroid’s surface, causing the boulders to be flung into space. It is estimated that about 1,000 tonnes of debris were blasted away from the asteroid.

Although Dimorphos is part of a binary system and orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos, it poses little threat to Earth as it is six million miles away. However, experts caution that if debris from a future asteroid deflection were to reach our planet, it would cause significant damage.

Future observations by the Hubble Space Telescope are expected to provide more data about the exact trajectories of the boulders. Additionally, the European Space Agency has plans to study the aftermath of the impact with its Hera mission, set to launch in 2024 and reach Dimorphos by Christmas 2026.

The research, detailing the unintended consequences of the asteroid deflection test, was published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.