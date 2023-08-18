NASA Seeks Help from Amateur Astronomers to Study Ice Giants Uranus and Neptune

NASA is reaching out to amateur astronomers for assistance in studying the ice giants Uranus and Neptune. Using its New Horizons spacecraft, originally designed for Pluto and the Kuiper Belt exploration, NASA will observe these two planets next month. Alongside the Hubble Space Telescope, New Horizons aims to capture color images of Uranus and Neptune. Since the spacecraft has passed the orbit of both planets, the images will be taken from a unique “behind” perspective, providing valuable atmospheric data.

Despite NASA’s advanced tools, the agency believes additional observations from various instruments can enhance the mission. Alan Stern, the principal investigator of the New Horizons mission, emphasizes the importance of combining space-collected data with information from Earth-based telescopes. Even telescopes as small as 16 inches, used by amateur astronomers, can contribute significantly to these complementary observations.

NASA plans to release the Hubble images and make them publicly available in September. The New Horizons images are expected to be received by the end of 2023, at which point they will also be shared. Amateur observers are encouraged to share their images and associated details on social media platforms like Facebook or Twitter, using the hashtag #NHIceGiants.

These images are particularly significant as only one spacecraft, Voyager 2, has ever visited Uranus and Neptune. In 1986, Voyager 2 reached Uranus after a 1.8 billion-mile journey spanning nine years. It then proceeded to pass Neptune over a three-year period as it continued its exit from the solar system.

In recent years, there have been calls for more study of distant planets like Uranus and Neptune, with Dr. Kathleen Mandt, a planetary scientist at Johns Hopkins University, highlighting the need for a dedicated probe. Such exploration could shed light on the formation, migration, internal structure, atmosphere, magnetosphere, ring system, and the potential presence of subsurface liquid water oceans on Uranus.

NASA has yet to comment on these developments.