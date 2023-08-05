CityLife

The Power of AI Models

NASA and SpaceX Delay Crew 7 Launch

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 5, 2023
Following the recent delay of the Falcon Heavy launch, NASA and SpaceX have postponed the Crew 7 launch to August 25th. The delay is necessary to transition the launch pad from Falcon Heavy configuration to Crew launch configuration, allowing the ground teams more time to ensure everything is ready.

Transitioning from Falcon Heavy to Falcon 9 setups involves switching the reaction frame, which is what the base of the rockets attach to on the launch pad. The clamps for Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 are different and cannot be interchanged. Additionally, the top of the transporter erector needs to be changed from a fairing configuration to a capsule configuration. This involves removing supports and power connections that are present when there is a satellite in the fairing.

The delay not only allows adequate time for these changes but also provides more flexibility in the International Space Station’s schedule for other visiting vehicles. It also creates consecutive launch opportunities in case the August 25th attempt experiences further delays.

Crew 7 will comprise NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli as the Mission Commander, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen as the Pilot, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa as the Mission Specialist, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as another Mission Specialist.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft, named Crew Dragon Endurance, will be used for this mission. It previously flew the Crew 5 mission in March 2023 and has accumulated approximately 333 days in space.

If the launch takes place on August 25th, the four-person crew is expected to dock with the ISS around 2:45 a.m. ET on August 26th, following a 23-hour journey from launch to docking.

