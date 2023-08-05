NASA and Axiom Space Plan Next Private Astronaut Missions to the International Space Station

NASA and Axiom Space have announced plans for their next two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station (ISS). Axiom’s third private mission, Ax-3, is now targeted for launch in January, while Ax-4 is scheduled for a launch no earlier than November next year.

The delay in Ax-3’s launch, previously set for November 2023, is due to the need for team collaboration on integrating the mission’s scientific research priorities. This collaboration aims to expand our knowledge of low Earth orbit and benefit humanity.

Both Ax-3 and Ax-4 will be launched to the ISS using SpaceX Crew Dragon capsules on Falcon 9 rockets from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Ax-4 mission includes provisions for the crew’s two-week stay on the ISS, with contingency supplies to account for possible delays in their departure.

Under the agreements between NASA and Axiom, private astronauts on these missions will handle science investigation equipment and stow experiments aboard the Dragon spacecraft for return, as needed by NASA.

The specific launch dates for Ax-3 and Ax-4 are yet to be determined and will depend on other traffic at the space station. Private astronauts participating in Axiom’s missions undergo training with NASA, SpaceX, and other partners to prepare for their flights. The crew for Ax-4 has not been selected by Axiom or approved by NASA.

According to Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial space, these private astronaut missions are part of NASA’s strategy to develop commercial platforms for sustained presence in low Earth orbit and transition beyond ISS operations.

Axiom Space sees these missions as crucial steps toward its goal of establishing a private orbital station after the retirement of the ISS. The missions are intended to expand commercial space activities, provide access to space for individuals and nations worldwide, and develop the necessary knowledge and experience for living and working in microgravity.

Axiom’s first mission, Ax-1, launched in April 2022, followed by Ax-2 in May 2023.