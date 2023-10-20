NASA Successfully 3D Prints and Tests Rocket Engine Nozzle for Deep Space Missions

NASA has achieved a significant milestone in additive manufacturing by successfully 3D printing and testing a new rocket engine nozzle as part of its RAMFIRE project. RAMFIRE, which stands for Reactive Additive Manufacturing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, is funded by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD). The project aims to advance additive manufacturing and develop new propulsion systems for NASA’s future deep space missions.

In collaboration with material developer Elementum 3D, NASA engineers from the Marshall Space Flight Center created a weldable aluminum known as A6061-RAM2. This aluminum variant possesses the necessary heat-resistant properties for use in rocket engines. By 3D printing the nozzle as a single piece, the manufacturing time is significantly reduced compared to traditionally manufactured nozzles, which can require up to 1,000 individually joined parts.

The 3D printed RAMFIRE nozzle incorporates small internal channels to cool the nozzle during operations and prevent melting. Its lightweight nature allows for the production of high-strength components, enabling deep space missions that carry heavier payloads. This is crucial for NASA’s Moon to Mars initiative, which aims to establish a long-term human presence on the moon and eventually send human missions to Mars.

The RAMFIRE nozzle has undergone rigorous hot-fire testing, including different fuel configurations, at Marshall’s East Test Area. The tests have demonstrated that the 3D printed nozzle can effectively operate in demanding deep-space environments and withstand thermal, structural, and pressure loads. The nozzle is also being shared with commercial stakeholders and academia, with aerospace companies evaluating the new aluminum alloy and 3D printing process for various applications.

This achievement by NASA showcases the increasing use of additive manufacturing in the production of rocket engine components. Other companies, such as AMCM and Agile Space Industries, are also utilizing 3D printing technologies to manufacture combustion chambers and critical rocket parts. These advancements in additive manufacturing are crucial for the future of space exploration and the development of advanced propulsion systems.

Sources:

– NASA Successfully 3D Prints and Tests New Rocket Engine Nozzle for Deep-Space Missions (source article)

– NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

– Elementum 3D

– RAMFIRE (Reactive Additive Manufacturing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution) project

– A6061-RAM2 aluminum variant

– 3D printing technology in rocket engine manufacturing

– AMCM’s metal Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) 3D printer for space rocket production

– Agile Space Industries’ use of Ni625 powder for 3D printing space rocket parts