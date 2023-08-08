Nanoscale ‘Tattoos’ Offer Early Warnings for Cell Health

Engineers have made a significant breakthrough in the development of nanoscale tattoos that adhere to live cells, bringing researchers closer to tracking the health of individual cells. This new technology enables the placement of optical elements or electronics on live cells through tattoo-like arrays that flex and conform to the fluid structure of the cells.

The nanoscale tattoos function as barcodes or QR codes, bridging the gap between living cells and conventional sensors and electronic materials. The goal is to remotely monitor and control the state of individual cells and their environment in real-time, which can lead to early disease diagnosis and treatment.

The tattoos are built as arrays with gold, a material known for its ability to prevent signal loss or distortion in electronic wiring. They are attached to fibroblast cells, which are responsible for making and sustaining tissue in the human body. Molecular glues are applied to the arrays, which bond to a film secreted by the cells called the extracellular matrix. This ensures that the tattoos can adhere to the cells for an extended period without causing harm.

The ability to attach the nanoscale tattoos in array form is crucial for tracking bioinformation. Researchers must arrange sensors and wiring in specific patterns similar to electronic chips. The team plans to explore the attachment of more complex nanocircuits that can stay in place for longer periods and experiment with different types of cells.

This groundbreaking development offers great potential for monitoring and understanding cell health at the individual level, ultimately leading to more effective disease management and treatment.