Nanorings: New Building Blocks for Chemistry

Researchers from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and the University of Marburg have made a significant breakthrough in organometallic chemistry by successfully forming stacked sandwich complexes into a nano-sized ring structure. These newly created cyclocene structures will undergo further investigation to understand their physical and other properties. The findings have been published in Nature.

Sandwich compounds are essential building blocks in organometallic chemistry and have traditionally had a linear structure. They consist of two flat aromatic organic rings filled with a central metal atom. By adding additional layers of rings and metal atoms, triple or multiple sandwiches can be formed.

Professor Peter Roesky from KIT’s Institute for Inorganic Chemistry explains that these compounds are crucial in modern organometallic chemistry. One well-known example is ferrocene, which consists of an iron ion and two five-membered aromatic organic rings. Ferrocene is widely used in various areas such as synthesis, catalysis, electrochemistry, and polymer chemistry.

The researchers at KIT and the University of Marburg have been attempting to arrange sandwich complexes in a ring structure. While they had previously succeeded in producing chains, the formation of rings had remained elusive. However, by carefully selecting the organic intermediate deck, they successfully formed nano-sized rings consisting of 18 building blocks with an outer diameter of 3.8 nanometers. Depending on the metal used as the filling, the nanoring exhibits an orange-colored photoluminescence. The researchers have named this new chemical compound “cyclocene.”

Quantum chemical calculations were performed to understand the driving force behind the ring formation. The calculations revealed that the energy gained from ring closure was the main factor that allowed the molecules to arrange into a ring instead of forming a chain.

Further research will focus on exploring other ring sizes and investigating the unique physical properties of these nanostructures. This breakthrough discovery adds a new building block to the toolbox of organometallic chemistry and holds promising potential for future applications in the field.