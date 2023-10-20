The Intertwined History of Neanderthal and Homo sapiens: Insights from DNA Analysis

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) offers new insights into the distribution of Neanderthal DNA in present-day Homo sapiens. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, explores how the DNA from Neanderthals has been distributed in the Homo sapiens genome over the course of the last 40,000 years.

The research reveals subtle variations in the presence of Neanderthal DNA across different time periods and geographical regions, shedding light on the intertwined history of these two species. It has long been known that Neanderthals and Homo sapiens interbred, resulting in approximately two percent of Neanderthal-origin DNA in the genomes of present-day Eurasians.

However, the study shows that this percentage is not consistent across Eurasia. Neanderthal DNA is slightly more abundant in Asian genomes compared to European ones. One explanation is that different impacts of natural selection on Neanderthal-origin genes may have caused these variances between Asian and European populations.

Another theory proposed by the UNIGE scientists suggests that migratory flows may be a key factor in the distribution of Neanderthal DNA. When a migrating population blends with a local population, the local population’s DNA tends to increase in proportion with the distance from the migrating group’s point of origin.

To test this theory, the researchers utilized a database containing over 4,000 genomes of individuals from Eurasia dating back 40,000 years. Their statistical findings indicate that European Paleolithic hunter-gatherers had a slightly higher proportion of Neanderthal DNA compared to their Asian counterparts. However, during the Neolithic transition (10,000 to 5,000 years ago), there was a reduction in the proportion of Neanderthal DNA in European genomes, resulting in a slightly lower percentage than in Asian populations.

The arrival of the first farmers from Anatolia and the Aegean region during this period, who carried less Neanderthal DNA, further diluted the concentration of Neanderthal DNA in Europe. These findings provide valuable insights into the evolutionary journey and hybridization process of these two species.

In conclusion, the integration of ancient genome research and archaeological data allows us to unravel the complex history of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens. This study serves as a reference for future studies and may help identify genetic profiles that deviate from the average, potentially uncovering advantageous or disadvantageous effects.

