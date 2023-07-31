Diamonds and Kimberlite: How They Form and Reach the Earth’s Surface

Diamonds, the glittering and valuable crystals we all recognize, form deep in the mantle of the Earth, hundreds of kilometers below the surface. Intense pressure and temperature force carbon to transform into diamonds. However, diamonds are found relatively close to the surface, embedded in a volcanic rock called kimberlite.

Kimberlite is typically a molten rock found deep inside the Earth. In rare occurrences, it shoots up through the crust, bringing diamonds along with it. Scientists have long puzzled over what triggers this process, but a recent study led by the University of Southampton may have found the answer.

The study suggests that the breaking apart of supercontinents initiates kimberlite eruptions. Mantle rocks melt into magma, and the formation of gas through the combination of water and carbon dioxide drives the magma up at high speeds. This results in the creation of kimberlite pipes. As the kimberlite rushes towards the surface, it collects anything in its path, including diamonds. Eventually, when the kimberlite reaches the surface, it forms large craters.

The research focused on analyzing the locations and timing of kimberlite eruptions. Scientists discovered a statistical correlation between the breakup of supercontinents, such as Pangea, and kimberlite eruptions. The eruptions consistently occurred approximately 26 million years after the continents tore apart.

Additionally, the study examined the placement of these eruptions, specifically in Africa, South America, and North America, which have the highest concentrations of kimberlites. A pattern emerged as the first kimberlite eruptions took place at the edges of tectonic plates and later migrated inwards. The rate of migration was consistent across all three continents at around 20 kilometers per million years.

Computer modeling was crucial in understanding these patterns. The models indicated that when continental plates break apart, a chain of events is triggered. The stretching and thinning of the rock disrupts the flow of substances in the Earth’s mantle. As the rift forms, the hot mantle moves to fill the gap. Upon reaching the continental sides of the gap, the mantle cools and sinks, setting off similar flow patterns beneath adjacent continents.

This constant churning process results in the detachment of rock from the base of the continents, which then sinks into the mantle and forms kimberlite magma. When sufficient amounts of magma have melted, the conditions become perfect for an eruption.

Kimberlites are notoriously difficult to study, but scientists estimate that the last eruption occurred in Tanzania around 11,000 years ago. Most kimberlite eruptions, however, happened much longer ago during the Cretaceous period, which ended 86 million years ago.

The discovery of the relationship between supercontinent breakup and kimberlite eruptions sheds light on the complex processes that bring diamonds to the Earth’s surface. It also highlights the rare and rapid nature of these events, leaving even ancient inhabitants like dinosaurs perplexed.