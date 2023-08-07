High-Frequency Magnetic Waves May Solve the Mystery of the Sun’s Hot Corona

High-frequency magnetic waves may be the answer to why the temperature of the sun’s upper atmosphere, known as the corona, is 200 times hotter than its surface. While the visible surface of the sun, called the photosphere, maintains a temperature of around 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, the corona can reach over 2 million degrees Fahrenheit.

The corona’s extreme heat contradicts stellar models, which suggest that temperatures should decrease further from the core. Scientists have long suspected that magnetic phenomena could hold the key to this mystery. Now, the European Space Agency’s Solar Orbiter spacecraft has observed small, rapid oscillations in the corona’s magnetic structures, providing evidence that magnetic waves may be responsible for heating the corona.

Observing the corona from Earth is challenging as it is overshadowed by the photosphere. However, the Solar Orbiter, positioned 26 million miles from the sun, can overcome this limitation. Equipped with the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) telescope, the spacecraft has captured unprecedented images of the solar corona with high resolution.

In October 2022, the EUI detected small magnetic waves traveling through the corona. A meta-analysis of previous solar studies revealed that these high-frequency oscillations contribute significantly more energy to the heating of the corona compared to slower oscillations. This discovery supports the link between coronal heating and high-frequency magnetic waves.

To further investigate this connection, scientists will continue to observe the sun’s outer atmosphere using the Solar Orbiter and its instruments. The focus will be on discovering higher-frequency magnetic waves and their role in coronal heating. This research could provide crucial insights into the behavior and dynamics of our star.

Understanding the mechanisms behind the sun’s corona heating is not only important for solar physics but also has implications for space weather forecasting and studies of other stars. By unraveling this long-standing mystery, scientists are getting closer to comprehending the complex processes that occur within our sun.