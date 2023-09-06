Ancient Rocks Shaped with Intent: Evidence of Early Humans’ Pursuit of Geometry

Archaeologists studying limestone spheroids from the ‘Ubeidiya prehistoric site in Israel have found evidence that these ancient rocks were deliberately shaped and show signs of improvement with each alteration. According to the researchers, the goal of these early humans was to achieve perfect geometry, particularly a spherical shape.

Although the specific purpose of these spheroids remains unknown, this discovery sheds light on the intentional nature of their creation. The team, led by archaeologist Antoine Muller of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel, noted that the spheroids did not become smoother during their manufacture but grew progressively more spherical. This indicates that the creators possessed the necessary skills and had a preconceived goal of achieving symmetry and intentional geometry in stone.

Spheroids are enigmatic objects that have been found in various locations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, dating back approximately 2 million years. Despite extensive research, their function has remained ambiguous, with hypotheses suggesting uses such as projectiles or tools for smashing marrow from bones.

In this study, the focus was not on determining the specific function of the spheroids but rather on whether they were intentionally made or accidental by-products of other tool manufacturing processes. The team analyzed 150 spheroids recovered from ‘Ubeidiya, creating high-resolution 3D models that allowed them to measure surface angles, centers of mass, surface curvatures, and scars on the objects.

The data revealed intentional knapping, a process involving the removal of material from precise points on the surface of the spheroids. As more material was chipped away, the spheroids became rounder, indicating a clear intent to achieve a spherical shape.

Interestingly, the rocks did not become smoother as they were shaped. This suggests that the creators did not desire a smooth surface but were striving to approach an ideal sphere, known as the Platonic ideal. This pursuit demonstrates a deliberate, cognitive process and advanced skills.

The findings emphasize the existence of a complex formal technology and the earliest known attempt to impose symmetrical geometry on stone tools. While the purpose of these spheroids remains a mystery, their intentional creation highlights the sophistication of early humans and their pursuit of perfect geometry.

Source: The study was published in Royal Society Open Science.