A New Species of Marine Bacteria Discovered in Deep-Sea Sediment Samples

Scientists have made an exciting discovery in deep-sea sediment samples, identifying a mysterious new species of marine bacteria that provides valuable insights into deep-sea conditions and microbiology. The research team from China successfully grew the bacteria in the lab using sediment from a cold seep, a nutrient-rich puddle found deep on the ocean floor.

This newly discovered bacteria, named Poriferisphaera hetertotrophicis by the team, belongs to a phylum of bacteria that is not well-studied. However, it is found worldwide, from lakes to soils, and plays a crucial role in recycling carbon and nitrogen. The team wanted to further explore this poorly understood family by using a nutrient-rich medium to culture and characterize its members.

Their innovative approach in the lab simulated deep-sea conditions, and the new strain of bacteria, labeled ZRK32, exhibited unique traits. Unlike other similar strains, ZRK32 grew faster and utilized a novel method of reproduction through budding. This budding mechanism, where the parent cells develop buds that become their offspring, has not been observed before in Planctomycetes bacteria and suggests that ZRK32 thrives in unusual conditions.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that ZRK32 interacts with nitrogen in a new way, which has implications for the nitrogen cycle in the ocean. The bacteria also coexists with a specific bacteriophage, a virus that infects bacteria, which aids in its nitrogen processing. The presence of bacteriophages and their interaction with bacteria are crucial elements in understanding the chemical processes occurring deep below the ocean surface.

The discovery of this new species and its interactions with nitrogen and bacteriophages fills a significant knowledge gap in our understanding of deep-sea microbiology. Planctomycetes bacteria are widespread, yet their behavior and role in deep-sea environments remain relatively unexplored. This study provides new insights into nitrogen metabolism in Planctomycetes bacteria and serves as a valuable model for studying their interactions with viruses.

Further research can now investigate how phage-ZRK32 interacts with other strains of Planctomycetes and explore its broader effects on the ocean environment. These findings have been published in the journal eLife, adding to our understanding of deep-sea microbiology and the intricate processes occurring beneath the ocean surface.

Source:

– Zheng, R., Sun, C., & Long, M. (2023). A novel strain of deep-sea bacteria advances understanding of Planctomycetes microbiology. eLife.