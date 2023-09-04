Discovery of Ancient Ape Skull in Turkey Challenges African Origins Theory

A controversial new study suggests that the long-held belief that the ancestors of apes and humans originated in Africa may need to be revisited. The study is based on the discovery of a partial skull of an ape called Anadoluvius turkae, which was found in Cankiri, Turkey and is estimated to be around 8.7 million years old.

Traditionally, it has been believed that early hominins, including humans, African apes, and their fossil ancestors, first appeared in Africa around seven million years ago. However, the discovery of the ancient ape skull in Turkey challenges this perspective.

Researchers propose that hominins may have first evolved in Europe before migrating to Africa. Professor David Begun, a paleoanthropologist from the University of Toronto and co-senior author of the study, suggests that hominins likely evolved and spread across Europe for over five million years before eventually dispersing into Africa.

While this new evidence supports the hypothesis that hominins originated in Europe and later migrated to Africa, it does not definitively prove it. To establish a stronger link between the two groups, additional fossils from both Europe and Africa dating back seven to eight million years would need to be found.

The study also provides insight into the characteristics of the ancient ape. It is estimated to have weighed between 110 to 130 pounds and is believed to have inhabited a dry forest environment. Furthermore, the ape likely spent a significant amount of time on the ground.

Despite the implications of this discovery, some researchers argue that it does not fundamentally challenge our understanding of human origins. Professor Chris Stringer, a research leader in human evolution at the Natural History Museum in London, suggests that the find does not change the consensus that hominins originated in Africa from Miocene ape ancestors.

In conclusion, the discovery of the ancient ape skull in Turkey challenges the prevailing notion that the ancestors of apes and humans came exclusively from Africa. While more evidence is needed to establish a definitive connection between Europe and Africa during that time period, this study opens up new avenues for understanding the origins of our hominin ancestors.

