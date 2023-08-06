Ancestry of Complex Life Forms Traced to Asgard Archaea

A recent study conducted by an international team of researchers has revealed that a group of microorganisms known as Asgard archaea is responsible for the origin of all complex life forms on Earth. This discovery sheds light on the evolutionary transition from single-celled prokaryotes to multicellular eukaryotes that took place billions of years ago.

The researchers have been studying Asgard archaea for several years and have found evidence suggesting that these unique organisms are the ancestors of all complex life forms that exist today. While the first life forms on Earth were prokaryotes, which include bacteria, the emergence of more complex organisms called eukaryotes occurred between two and three billion years ago.

In their study, published in the journal Nature, the scientists examined the genetic makeup of Asgard archaea, which played a crucial role in the transition from single-celled to multicellular organisms. By analyzing hundreds of proteins, the researchers identified the genetic branch from which the more complex eukaryotes originated. Surprisingly, they discovered that some proteins in Asgard archaea are related to proteins previously believed to be specific to later-developing complex life forms.

Courtney Stairs, a biology researcher at Lund University, explains that Asgard archaea can provide insights into our unicellular ancestors and the evolution of complex life. This understanding has been made possible through the study’s exploration of symbiosis between various single-celled organisms, including a relative of modern Asgard archaea.

The study’s findings confirm that complex life forms, or eukaryotes, share a common ancestor within the Asgard archaea group of microbes. This discovery refines our understanding of our ancient single-celled ancestors and highlights the unique characteristics that differentiate us from them.

Asgard archaea were named after the Norse mythology realm of Asgard because they were first discovered in sediment near Lokis Castle in the Atlantic Ocean. The researchers believe that these microorganisms’ ancestors lived in environments with moderate temperatures and relied on diverse sources of nutrients.

This study challenges conventional understanding of the origin of complex life forms and emphasizes the role of the Asgard lineage in unraveling the mysteries of evolution. The research provides a comprehensive origin story for eukaryotes, addressing a fundamental question in evolutionary biology.

Source: “Inference and reconstruction of the Heimdallarchaeial ancestry of eukaryotes” by Laura Eme et al., Nature, 14 June 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06186-2