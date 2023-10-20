Mysterious Bang and Flash of Light Startles Melbourne Residents: Meteor Enters Earth’s Atmosphere

Residents in Melbourne’s northeast were left astonished on Wednesday night as a loud bang and a brilliant flash of light illuminated the sky. Experts believe that this phenomenon was caused by a meteor entering the Earth’s atmosphere, captivating locals in Doreen, Mernda, Balwyn, and Doncaster.

Speculations about the source of the noise ranged from roadworks and fireworks to thunder or even a UFO. However, Dr. Brad Tucker, an astronomer from the Australian National University, explained that the most plausible explanation was a meteor. He described meteors as fragments of asteroids that break off and travel through space.

The meteor responsible for the spectacle was estimated to be the size of a basketball, roughly between 10cm and 40cm wide. It traveled at an astonishing speed of around 20km per second or 72,000km per hour, releasing a significant amount of energy upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere. Dr. Tucker likened this energy release to that of a small nuclear bomb.

Although meteors of this nature are not uncommon, they are challenging to detect and predict. Scientists are continuously working on improving their methods of identifying and tracking these objects, particularly larger ones that could potentially pose a threat to Earth. Dr. Tucker emphasized the need for vigilance and study of these events to enhance our understanding of the solar system’s origin and evolution.

Fortunately, there is no need for panic regarding the impact of meteors. However, it is crucial to report any sightings or experiences of such events to organizations like the International Meteor Organization or Fireballs in the Sky. These reports contribute to scientific research and provide valuable insights into the nature and behavior of meteors.

This recent incident in Melbourne is not isolated, as similar phenomena have occurred in other parts of Australia. In August, Victoria witnessed a mysterious beam of light streaking across the night sky, eventually culminating in a booming sound. Australia’s space agency confirmed that it was the result of the incineration of space debris. Similarly, Sydney residents reported an unexplained explosion in 2021, with authorities finding no substantiating evidence.

In conclusion, the occurrence of meteors is not entirely unusual. While they may appear as startling events, they provide scientists with valuable opportunities to delve deeper into the mysteries of our universe. Vigilance, study, and reporting play a vital role in unraveling the secrets of these celestial visitors.

