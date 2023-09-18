The Mystery of Lightning on Venus: Meteors May Be the Culprit

The presence of lightning on Venus has long intrigued scientists, with previous missions capturing intriguing light flashes that were possibly linked to lightning strikes. However, evidence of lightning on the planet has been circumstantial at best. A new study suggests that lightning on Venus might be extremely rare and proposes an alternative explanation for the detected light flashes: meteors burning up high in Venus’ atmosphere.

The study estimated the number of flashes that these space rocks should cause on Venus by assuming that there would be a similar number of meteors on the planet as seen on Earth. The data from two surveys, the Mt. Bigelow Observatory in Arizona and Japan’s Venus orbiter Akatsuki, were then compared to the estimated flashes. The researchers concluded that space rocks burning up about 62 miles (100 km) from Venus’ surface may be responsible for most, or even all, of the observed flashes.

This finding is significant because it suggests that lightning should not pose a threat to future missions to Venus. Previous Venus missions provided signals that scientists interpreted as lightning strikes, but recent missions such as the Cassini and Parker Solar Probe failed to find radio signals from lightning on Venus. This new study is important for planning future missions to Venus, especially as there are discussions about sending probes to the planet’s surface or having long-lived aerial platforms in its thick atmosphere.

While lightning caused by volcanic eruptions on the surface may still be a concern, the study concludes that lightning strikes are not of significant concern for probes descending quickly through Venus’ atmosphere. However, for aerial platforms that stay within 56 miles (90 km) from the surface for extended periods, there is a higher likelihood of lightning strikes. Nonetheless, the study suggests that such strikes from a moderately distant range would be more exciting than dangerous. Future missions, such as NASA’s DAVINCI, which will descend into Venus’ atmosphere, are expected to be safe from lightning strikes.

This research was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

