Mysterious Blast of Radio Waves Detected from 8 Billion Years Ago

Astronomers have made an intriguing discovery, detecting a fast radio burst (FRB) that has traveled a whopping 8 billion years to reach Earth. FRBs are intense bursts of radio waves that last for just milliseconds, and their origins remain unknown. Since the first FRB was discovered in 2007, scientists have observed hundreds of these cosmic flashes originating from different points in the universe.

The latest burst, called FRB 20220610A, lasted less than a millisecond but released the equivalent energy of our sun’s emissions over 30 years. This burst is one of the most distant and energetic FRBs ever observed. However, fast radio bursts are challenging to study due to their short duration.

Using the ASKAP array of radio telescopes in Australia, researchers were able to pinpoint the exact location of the burst. The burst was traced back to a group of merging galaxies, aligning with the theory that FRBs may be linked to magnetars or highly energetic objects resulting from star explosions.

Scientists believe that studying fast radio bursts could provide a unique method for measuring the matter between galaxies, which remains unaccounted for. Current estimates of the universe’s mass do not align, suggesting that there is missing matter. The ionized material detected by fast radio bursts can help measure the amount of stuff between galaxies, shedding light on this missing matter.

This method of using fast radio bursts to detect missing matter was initially proposed by Australian astronomer Jean-Pierre Macquart in 2020. The measurements made in this study confirm the “Macquart relation,” which shows that the farther away a fast radio burst is, the more diffuse gas it reveals between galaxies.

So far, nearly 50 fast radio bursts have been traced to their origin points, with about half of them detected using the ASKAP telescope. Scientists are hopeful that future radio telescopes under construction will enable the detection of thousands more fast radio bursts, helping us better understand the structure of the universe.

The study of fast radio bursts not only provides insights into these cosmic phenomena but also opens up new possibilities for answering big questions about cosmology.

