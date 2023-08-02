Astronomers Discover Mysterious 16-Minute Explosion of Energy

Astronomers have detected a mysterious burst of energy that lasted for 16 minutes, defying the usual duration of gamma-ray bursts (GRBs). GRBs are the most powerful explosions in the universe and are typically short-lived, lasting from seconds to a few minutes. However, this particular burst, known as GRB 220627A, lasted for over a thousand seconds, or just under 17 minutes. It originated from an unknown event 2 billion years ago.

The length and double-burst nature of GRB 220627A have left astronomers puzzled. While there are no indications that the source of the burst was unusual, its duration raises questions. The findings were published on the arXiv database, but they have yet to undergo peer review.

Astronomers believe that gamma-ray bursts are produced when massive stars run out of fuel and collapse before exploding. These explosive events can result in the formation of neutron stars or black holes. Space observatories like NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope pick up gamma rays emitted during these bursts.

To study the burst in question, astronomers examined its afterglow, which is created when shock waves from the initial explosion collide with surrounding gas and dust. Surprisingly, the afterglow appeared normal, similar to those produced by regular GRBs that last a few minutes.

The most likely explanation suggested by researchers is that the burst is a result of gravitational lensing. Gravitational lensing occurs when distant light sources are warped by massive objects such as galaxies and black holes. This warping can stretch, distort, and echo the signal of the burst before it reaches Earth.

The presence of a gigantic black hole or galaxy between the source of the burst and Earth could be lengthening and duplicating the signal. To confirm this hypothesis, further investigation and the detection of other stretched-out gamma-ray mirages are required.

Studying the strange signal in more detail will provide a better understanding of its nature and help researchers unravel the mystery behind this unusual burst of energy from the early universe.