MICE Pest Problem in UK Homes: A Natural and Humane Solution

Mice infestations are a common nuisance in many UK homes, leaving homeowners desperate to find a humane and cost-effective solution. One mother-of-five, Brandy Bradley, has discovered a simple yet effective way to rid her home of rodents using just two ingredients.

Instead of resorting to traditional traps and poisons, Brandy opted for a natural approach to deter mice from entering her home. She shared her secret hack with her TikTok followers, demonstrating how to mix white vinegar, water, and a special ingredient: peppermint oil. According to Brandy, this combination acts as a deterrent for mice, similar to ammonia spray but without the high price tag.

While Brandy did not specify the exact measurements, we recommend using approximately 2 teaspoons of peppermint oil for every cup of diluted water. Simply pour the mixture into a spray bottle and target areas where mice are frequently seen or where they can potentially enter.

This homemade solution not only offers an affordable alternative to commercial products but also ensures the safety of children in the household. Brandy’s concern for using traditional methods in a home filled with kids led her to explore this natural remedy.

In addition to Brandy’s hack, there are other practical ways to keep mice away from your home. For instance, certain plants like lavender, daffodils, and elderberry bushes act as natural deterrents for mice. However, it is essential to verify their pet-friendliness before introducing them to your garden.

Another preventive measure is to fill any holes in walls using caulk and steel wool, which mice have difficulty gnawing through. This simple step can hinder their access to your property.

If the problem persists or worsens, seeking professional advice from a local exterminator is advisable. However, Brandy’s hack and other natural solutions discussed here provide valuable alternatives that can save you both time and money.

FAQs

Is the peppermint oil and vinegar mixture harmful to pets?

While this homemade solution is safe for humans, it is important to note that peppermint oil can be poisonous to dogs. Consider using alternative oils like citronella, which not only deters mice but also prevents your pets from urinating in the treated area.

Which plants can I add to my garden to deter mice?

Plants such as lavender, daffodils, and elderberry bushes are known to repel mice. However, make sure to verify their pet-friendliness before incorporating them into your garden.

How can I prevent mice from entering my home?

In addition to using the peppermint oil and vinegar mixture or other natural deterrents, you can fill any holes in your walls using caulk and steel wool. This will make it difficult for mice to gnaw through and gain access to your property.

What should I do if the infestation does not improve?

If your mouse problem persists or worsens, it may be necessary to seek professional advice from a local exterminator. They have the expertise to address severe infestations and offer effective solutions tailored to your specific situation.

(Source: Irish Sun)