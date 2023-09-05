SpaceX Breaks Records with Starlink Satellite Launch and ISS Return

SpaceX achieved several remarkable milestones on Monday with the successful launch of 21 Starlink internet satellites and the safe return of the Crew-6 mission astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS). The launch, which took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marked SpaceX’s 62nd of the year, surpassing the previous record set in 2022.

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Starlink satellites, delivered them into orbit before the first stage of the rocket returned to a drone ship as planned. This marked the 10th successful launch and landing for the Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, showcasing the progress in developing reusable spacecraft technology.

Prior to the satellite launch, SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft brought back the four astronauts from the Crew-6 mission, who had spent 186 days in orbit conducting various activities. This included spacewalks, scientific experiments, and maintenance tasks. The successful return of the crew demonstrated the capabilities of SpaceX’s crew transportation system.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, expressed his satisfaction with the achievements. He mentioned on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that SpaceX had completed 61 Falcon rocket missions this year. Musk also highlighted that SpaceX had delivered approximately 80% of all Earth payload mass to orbit, further cementing the company’s dominance in the space industry.

Musk revealed that SpaceX aims to increase the frequency of Falcon flights, targeting 10 launches per month by the end of this year and further improving to 12 launches per month in 2024. These ambitious plans showcase SpaceX’s commitment to expanding its space operations.

With a total of 261 launches and 223 successful landings, including 195 re-flights, SpaceX continues to demonstrate its expertise in space missions. Looking ahead, the company’s next Starlink launch is scheduled for September 8th, while its next collaboration with NASA is set for February 2024 when it will transport Crew-8 astronauts to the ISS.

