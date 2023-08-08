Museum Curator Identifies Oldest Spider Fossil in Germany

The Museum für Naturkunde in Berlin houses a spider fossil that has been identified as the oldest ever found in Germany. The curator, Jason Dunlop, published a paper in the journal PalZ, describing the features of the spider and its significance.

The fossil was discovered approximately four years ago at Piesberg, a quarry near Osnabrück, Germany. It was then passed on to the museum, where Dunlop conducted a study of the ancient arachnid. Through the examination of the surrounding strata, the spider was dated back 310 to 315 million years ago, placing it in the Paleozoic era. This makes it the first spider fossil from that time period to be found in Germany.

Dunlop named the new species Arthrolycosa wolterbeeki and found that the fossil was remarkably well-preserved. Even the spinnerets, which are the silk-producing organs of the spider, could still be seen. Though fossilization caused some shrinkage, Dunlop estimates that the spider would have been around one centimeter long when alive. The legs would have been around four centimeters long, and the abdomen was segmented, classifying it as a “limb spider” of its time.

Further analysis revealed that the spider belonged to the order Araneae, distinguishing it from other spider-like groups. It is one of only 12 Carboniferous species assigned to Araneae and shares similarities with the modern brown recluse spider.

Dunlop speculates that the extraordinary circumstances required for fossilization suggest that the spider was likely burrow-dwelling, limiting its contact with water. Previous research indicates that the area where the spider was found was a forest during its time, suggesting that it spun its web on the forest floor to capture prey.

Despite the lack of a palpal bulb, Dunlop suggests that the spider was likely male, as females of this species were probably sedentary.

The discovery of this ancient spider fossil provides valuable insights into the history of arachnids in Germany and adds to our understanding of spider evolution during the Paleozoic era.