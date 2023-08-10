Physicists Make Groundbreaking Measurement of Muon’s Anomalous Magnetic Moment

Physicists have successfully made a groundbreaking measurement of a property of the muon known as the anomalous magnetic moment. This measurement has improved the precision of previous results by a factor of 2. The achievement comes from an international collaboration of scientists working on the Muon g-2 experiment at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory.

The muon is a fundamental particle that is similar to an electron but much more massive. It possesses a tiny internal magnet that precesses or wobbles in the presence of a magnetic field. The precession speed of the muon depends on its magnetic moment, typically represented by the letter “g.” According to theory, g should be equal to 2 at the simplest level.

However, deviations from this value, known as g minus 2, can be attributed to the muon’s interactions with particles in the surrounding quantum foam. These interactions can alter the muon’s behavior in the magnetic field. The Standard Model, which describes the fundamental workings of the universe, incorporates these known interactions but there may be undiscovered particles that contribute to the value of g-2.

The new measurement, based on three years of data, is represented as g-2 = 0.00233184110 +/- 0.00000000043 (stat.) +/- 0.00000000019 (syst.). This corresponds to a precision of 0.20 parts per million. The collaboration has already reached their goal of reducing uncertainty caused by experimental imperfections. They have also surpassed the design goal in terms of systematic uncertainty.

To make the measurement, the Muon g-2 collaboration sent muon beams into a superconducting magnetic storage ring, where the muons circled at nearly the speed of light. Detectors lining the ring helped determine the precession rate of the muons and the strength of the magnetic field. The experiment utilized an improved version of a storage ring previously used in a similar experiment at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

This groundbreaking measurement opens up possibilities to explore new physics beyond the Standard Model. Further analysis will be conducted to incorporate additional data and improve statistical uncertainty. The collaboration aims to complete this analysis in the next few years.

This achievement is a significant step forward in understanding the fundamental properties of particles and could potentially challenge the current understanding of the universe described by the Standard Model.