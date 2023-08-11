Understanding Late-Season Tree Defoliation by Caterpillars

Late-season hardwood defoliators often attract attention for the damage they cause in the southern United States. However, a single defoliation event usually does not have long-term health impacts on trees. This is especially true for defoliators that feed in late summer and early fall.

A recent study published in the Journal of Integrated Pest Management provides insights into the distribution, biology, and management of four common late-season defoliator genera in the Southeast: Anisota, Dryocampa,