Exploring the Boundaries of Nuclear Science at MSU’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams

Michigan State University’s Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, or FRIB, is pushing the boundaries of nuclear science at their new $730 million facility. The project, which took almost 14 years to build, was made possible by a grant of over $550 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. FRIB’s first experiments were conducted in May 2022.

The facility uses a 1,600-foot linear accelerator to move stable atoms at half the speed of light, causing them to collide with targets. In just a fraction of a second, rare isotopes that are rarely seen on Earth are created. These exotic isotopes have applications in healthcare, national security, and industry, while also helping scientists gain a better understanding of fundamental questions about the universe.

FRIB aims to develop a predictive model of atomic nuclei and their interactions, contributing to the understanding of neutron stars, the origins of our atoms, and elements in the universe. The facility will provide valuable knowledge and technology essential to national priorities such as nuclear medicine, nuclear nonproliferation, space exploration, and the discovery of new physics.

In addition to its cosmic applications, FRIB is enabling research into promethium at Michigan State. The isotope promethium 147 shows potential as a long-lasting nuclear battery, which could eliminate the need for frequent device recharging.

For those concerned about atomic explosions, FRIB poses no risk as it deals with a small number of atoms at a time. The facility’s activities are not comparable to those of a reactor or a nuclear power plant.

The work at FRIB sheds light on the nature of atoms and isotopes. Isotopes are different atomic structures of the same element, distinguished by the number of neutrons in their nucleus. This variation in neutrons can significantly impact the properties of isotopes. Some isotopes are unstable, undergoing radioactive decay, while others are stable. Unstable isotopes are used in various fields, such as carbon-14 dating in archaeology.

MSU’s FRIB is at the forefront of nuclear science, allowing scientists to explore the limits of atomic structures and uncover new knowledge about our world and the cosmos.